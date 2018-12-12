Kansas man on probation charged with posting nude photo

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 29-year-old Kansas man is charged with posting a nude photograph of a former intimate partner online just months after pleading guilty in a similar crime.

Matthew David Delair, of Overland Park, was free on bond and scheduled to be sentenced next month after he pleaded guilty in August to three counts of breach of privacy for posting nude pictures of a woman online.

Delair was arrested Tuesday and on Wednesday was charged with a new count of breach of privacy. Court records indicate the charge involves the same woman from the previous case.

Delair’s bond in the new case is $50,000.

Johnson County records show Delair also is on probation in two indecent exposure cases involving four different victims in Olathe in 2017.