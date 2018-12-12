Kan. felon jailed for alleged attempted-murder of homeless man

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged attempted murder.

Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting at Hydraulic and Interstate 135, according to office Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, Officers contacted a 36-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and is now in stable condition.

The investigation revealed the victim and a 25-year-old woman were staying in the wooded area southeast of Hydraulic and Interstate 135. They were approached by 59-year-old Richard Fagan who was armed with a shotgun. Fagan had also been staying in the wooded area. A verbal disturbance ensued between the three individuals and Fagan fired one shot, striking the victim.

The man and woman ran toward Hydraulic and Fagan retreated into the wooded area.

Police officers responded with the assistance of the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. A search of the wooded area was done, and Fagan was located and taken into custody without incident.

He has been booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and an outstanding warrant. He has two previous convictions for aggravated sexual battery and convictions for robbery, burglary and DUI, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.