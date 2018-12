DECEMBER 12, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: COACHIN ROOSTER (LOTS OF FEATHERS). 620-617-7983

WANTED: SCNOODLE BREEDER. 620-653-7552

FOR SALE: IVORY COLORED COMMODE. 620-792-3826

FOR SALE: 1996 FOUR RUNNER. 620-792-9717

FOR SALE: 2013 POLARIS 900 RAZOR. 620-793-0734

FOR SALE: MEDICINE CABINET, BIRD CAGE. WANTED: CURTAIN RODS. 620-617-3505

FOR SALE: 2000 GMC SIERRA 2WD/EXT CAB PU. 620-617-2809

FOR SALE: RAINBOW VACUUM CLEANER W/ATTACHMENTS. 620-603-6632

FOR SALE: RADIO FLYER WAGON, EXERCISE MACHINE. 620-791-7878

FOR SALE: LITTLE TYKES BASKETBALL GOAL, AMERICAN TOURISTER LUGGAGE. 620-792-3640

FOR SALE: 2009 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE. 620-285-9353

FOR SALE: ALUMINUM RUNNING BOARDS AND HARDWARE FOR A PU. 620-282-8721

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE SPACE HEATER, 3 DINETTE SETS, 11 FOLDING CHAIRS. 620-586-8009

FOR SALE: SNOW BLOWER 24″ DUAL STAGE. 785-531-0023

FOR SALE: HEAVY FLOOR PAD FOR A CHAIR. 620-793-5645

FOR SALE: SWISHER 28 TON LOG SPLITTER, VOLKSWAGEN DUNE BUGGY. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: END TABLE. 620-639-5604

FOR SALE: DIRT MOVER W/EXTRAS. WANTED: PART-TIME FARM HELP NOW, FULL TIME FARM HELP LATER, WIRING HARNESS FOR A FORD PU OR A PARTS PU W/WIRING HARNESS. 620-653-4913

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOR SALE: CHILDCRAFT HONEY OAK HIGH CHAIR IN EXCELLENT CONDITION THE ASKING PRICE IS $40.00. ALSO A GRAYCO PACK N PLAY CHANGE N CARRY PLAYARD THAT IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION FOR $40.00. TONY LAMA COWBOY BOOTS SIZE 12 IN EXCELLENT CONDITION FOR $20.00 AS WELL AS 14 PAIR OF WOMENS JEANS IN SIZE 12,14, AND 16 AND 3 PAIR OF MENS JEANS SIZE 36. ALL OF THE JEANS ARE $3.00

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY!