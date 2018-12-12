Cop Shop (12/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/11)

Sex Offense

At 11:22 a.m. a sex offense was reported on 2nd Street in Albert.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (12/11)

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 3:31 a.m. a subject was transported from 2110 Harrison Street.

Breathing Problems

At 5:12 a.m. a subject was transported from 2103 25th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:55 a.m. a report of someone trying to break into the coin machines at Pride Car & Truck Wash and damaging was made at 835 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 12:46 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:21 p.m. an officer arrested Miguel Gonzales at 10th Street & Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:32 p.m. an accident was reported at 8701 6th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 7:47 p.m. an officer arrested Timothy Richardson at 1411 Park Avenue.

EMS / Fire Assistance

At 8:04 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at Lakin Avenue & Washington Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:38 p.m. a vehicle changed lanes and struck another vehicle at 4209 10th Street.

Fire

At 9:33 p.m. a dumpster fire was reported at 9015 8th Street H. Blizzard Energy had thrown away hot material that started the fire.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 9:45 p.m. the K-9 was called out for interdiction on a traffic stop at 8th Street & Pine Pl.