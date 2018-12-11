Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. Windy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy, with a north wind 28 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a north wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.