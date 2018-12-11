Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. Windy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Thursday
A slight chance of snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy, with a north wind 28 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a north wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 25.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 52.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48.