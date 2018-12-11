USD 428 moving forward with activities bus purchases

USD 428 is moving forward with plans to purchase two new activities buses to replace two aging buses that were purchased in 2006. The School Board Monday night authorized administration to begin seeking bids for the two new buses that will be Ultimate Coachliner’s, a new look of bus that many school districts including Garden City have already transitioned to. Here’s USD 428 Superintendent Chris Thexton.

Chris Thexton Audio

Cody Schmidt serves as Transportation Director for the Great Bend district. He says getting away from the traditional school buses of the past, means maintenance and repairs will become much easier while student safety is increased.

Cody Schmidt Audio

The new buses would seat 51 passengers which is a few more seats than what the current coach buses can carry. They would also be equipped with four camera’s, USB ports on each seat, and overhead storage in the seating compartment and lower storage area’s that would be accessible from outside the bus.

Bid specs will be sent out to area vendors and when those bids are received back, they will be presented to the school board for approval.

The estimated cost of the two buses was not provided at Monday Night’s school board meeting.