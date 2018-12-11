Tuesday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — No. 1 Kansas to face No. 17 Villanova in rematch of 2018 Final Four semifinals. The Jayhawks moved back to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this week following Gonzaga’s loss to Tennessee. The Wildcats have six straight games since falling out of the poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State hired Chris Klieman of North Dakota State to lead its football program Monday night, passing the reins from retired Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder to someone with three Football Championship Subdivision titles but little Big 12 experience. Klieman was hired to lead the Bison by current Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor, and was seen as one of the front-runners for the job ever since Snyder announced his retirement.

UNDATED (AP) — Preseason No. 1 Kansas is again the top-ranked team in the AP Top 25 following Gonzaga’s loss to Tennessee. The Jayhawks were the overwhelming top pick among voters despite struggling to get past New Mexico State at home. Duke moved up to No. 2 and Tennessee is No. 3 after beating the Zags in Phoenix.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs owner Clark Hunt says the difference in this year’s team and all those that lost in the playoffs starts with Patrick Mahomes. Much like in their comeback win over Baltimore on Sunday, the Chiefs are seemingly never out of a game with their young QB under center. Mahomes already has the Chiefs in the playoffs. Up next is securing the AFC West title.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Kansas City Royals and outfielder Billy Hamilton have agreed to a $5.25 million contract for next season that includes up to $1 million in incentives. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was pending a physical. Hamilton made $4.6 million with the Cincinnati Reds last season, when he was their everyday center fielder. He was not tendered a contract for this season.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Receiver Antoine Wesley is skipping his final season at Texas Tech to enter the NFL draft. It’s the third straight year an offensive star of the Red Raiders left early to turn pro. Wesley ranks second nationally with 1,410 yards receiving.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are 8-5 after scoring touchdowns off two Minnesota miscues in a 21-7 win over the Vikings. The Seahawkxs led just 6-0 until Chris Carson scored on a two-yard run with 2:53 remaining following a blocked field goal attempt. Just 18 seconds later, Justin Coleman brought back a fumble 29 yards for the game-clinching TD.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have fired general manager Reggie McKenzie, who was the NFL executive of the year in 2016 and was in his seventh season at the position. The Raiders seemed like contenders when they went 12-4 in 2016, but they find themselves 3-10 this season after compiling a 6-10 record last year. McKenzie’s status was in doubt ever since coach Jon Gruden was given a 10-year contract last January to take charge of the football operation for the Raiders.

UNDATED (AP) — Kickoff returns are down about 20 percent in the first year of a new NCAA rule that gives the receiving team automatic possession at its 25-yard line if a fair catch is made anywhere between the goal line and 25. NCAA figures provided to the AP show kick return men in the Football Bowl Subdivision made a fair catch on about 1 of every 10 kickoffs they received between the goal line and 25. About 41 percent of kicks were returned this season. That figure was 51 percent in 2017.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Seattle 21 Minnesota 7

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 116 Detroit 102

Final Indiana 109 Washington 101

Final Boston 113 New Orleans 100

Final Milwaukee 108 Cleveland 92

Final Sacramento 108 Chicago 89

Final Oklahoma City 122 Utah 113

Final Dallas 101 Orlando 76

Final OT L.A. Clippers 123 Phoenix 119

Final Denver 105 Memphis 99

Final Golden State 116 Minnesota 108

Final L.A. Lakers 108 Miami 105