Snow removal costs believed to minimal so for in Barton County

Barton County and the rest of the state has experienced a couple of run-ins with winter weather already, especially the Thanksgiving weekend. The winter storm included high winds and at times caused zero visibility, snow drifts, and hazardous driving conditions. Handling the maintenance of the county roads fell to Barton County staff.

Commissioner Jennifer Schartz asked County Administrator Phil Hathcock if he had any idea of the cost to the county for treating the roads on a weekend.

Phil Hathcock Audio

Snow and ice treatment costs the county with the use of equipment, salt, and manpower. The cost can go up when treatment is needed on a weekend or holiday, normal times off for county employees.