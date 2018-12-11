Silver Alert for missing 83-year-old Beloit man

MITCHELL COUNTY – The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI issue a statewide Silver Alert for Harold “Keith” Shamburg, 83, Beloit.

Shamburg has not been seen since he left his home around 7 p.m. on Dec. 10. He was driving a red 2015 Lincoln MKX with personalized tag “LILBRD.”

Shamburg is described as 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and has grey hair, and brown eyes. Shamburg suffers from dementia and may be confused or disoriented.

If anyone has had recent contact with Shamburg, or sees him or his vehicle, please contact the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 738-3523.