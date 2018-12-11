Museum Program Specialist



POSITION DESCRIPTION: Full-time non-tenure track naturalist oversees the care and management of its animal collection and nature trail. The museum cares for a variety of animals including snakes, frogs, fish, turtles, lizards, arthropods, and mammals. These animals are a part of the exhibits and discovery room and are used for a number of inhouse and outreach programs. The museum also operates a 23-acre nature area with trails. This area includes a stream, pond and prairie area. The trails are open to the public and are used for museum programs as well as university research projects.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

• Bachelor’s degree in zoology, botany or related area or related experience in these areas

• Experience with herpetological care and husbandry

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Field experience in collection of plants and animals

• Demonstrated skills in public speaking, writing, interpersonal and communication skills

• Knowledge of museum practices and standards.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Supervise care, handling, health and access to all museum live animals

• Work with zoology collections manager on IACUC issues

• Acquisition and development of museum live animal collection

• Museum operational service

• Maintain external partnerships with collaborative institutions

• Supervision of students and volunteers

• Nature trail care and development

• Work collaboratively with museum Education and Exhibits Managers on museum programs and exhibits

• Develop and run educational programs centered around animals, plants and nature.

• Participate in guiding school tours

• Oversee the museum birthday party programs

• Participate in outreach activities

• Develop and run animal/nature programs for preschoolers and parents

• Other duties as assigned by the Director

ABOUT FORT HAYS STATE UNIVERSITY:

Founded in 1902, FHSU is a leading, forward-thinking university of the Midwest, with student enrollment of more than 15,000 (including 4,600+ on the Hays campus, a unique China partnership program with enrollment of 3,500+ students, and Virtual College enrollment at over 6,800+). Over 400 faculty and more than 500 professional and staff support and guide degree and certificate programs for the associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s programs, and for the Doctorate of Nursing Practice, representing 31 departments within these academic divisions:

• College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

• W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship

• College of Education

• College of Health and Behavioral Sciences

• Peter Werth College of Science, Technology, and Mathematics

• Graduate School

Fort Hays State University provides exceptional opportunities for students from Kansas, the region, and the world, and the University attracts goal-oriented students who want premier learning experiences both inside and outside the classroom combined with one-to-one attention and support. FHSU students graduate with the knowledge, professional skills, and confidence to have a competitive edge in their chosen careers. Upon graduation, 95% of FHSU students find a job or placement in graduate school.

ABOUT THE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY AND MATHEMATICS:

The college was formed in 2015 by aggregating the departments of Agriculture, Applied Technology, Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Geosciences, Mathematics, and Physics, as well as the Sternberg Museum of Natural History and the Kansas Wetlands Education Center. The academic units consist of approximately 70 full-time faculty, 1400 undergraduate majors, and 50 graduate students. STM departments also make significant contributions to the university’s General Education program, coursework support for the other four colleges, and to the Kansas Academy of Mathematics and

Science, which is an early-college program for high-achieving high school students. A new 58,000 sq. ft. Applied Technology and Sculpture building houses new technology student learning spaces, and will complement existing state of the art facilities. Undergraduate students participate in technical, classroom, field, and lab experiences that many universities would reserve for graduate students. The wide range of academic programs are innovative, and college faculty embrace a one-on-one teaching and mentoring philosophy, while providing robust scholarship opportunities for our students.

ABOUT HAYS, KS:

Candidates will discover a locale where professional satisfaction and career achievement are paired with an optimal quality of life. Fort Hays State University is located in Hays, Kansas, a vibrant, growing community of over 20,000 that takes great pride in the University’s presence. Hays is a celebration of historic and contemporary contrasts, evidenced in its frontier roots highlighted throughout the city and local museums and in its redeveloped downtown area where residents enjoy one-of-a-kind restaurants, unique shopping, and a vibrant arts scene. This community’s commitment to the future

inspires Hays businesses to reinvest locally.

A welcoming and family-centered community, Hays offers premier healthcare services, a growing high-tech and retail business community, and excellent Pre-K and K–12 schools in both the private and public sectors. The City of Hays has long been known as a safe community, and the FHSU campus is recognized by the National Council for Home Safety and Security in 2018 as one of the Top 100 Safest College Campuses in America. For entertainment, recreation, education, employment, or simply for a comfortable place to live, residents of all ages will find in Hays the elements that contribute

to a safe, enjoyable, and fulfilling lifestyle.

