Man sentenced for selling guns, pot to Kan. undercover police

KANSAS CITY, KAN– A man who peddled marijuana and guns on the street in Wyandotte County Kansas was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Antonio Rodriguez Robertson, Jr., 21, Raytown, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. In his plea, he admitted he sold marijuana and guns to investigators working undercover, including a 9 mm Glock Model 17 pistol for $450, a 9 mm Glock Model 19 pistol for $625, a Taurus 9 mm pistol for $450, a .40 caliber Glock pistol for $700, an AR rifle DPMS Model 15 rifle for $1,100. Robertson admitted he regularly smoked marijuana.