Man Sentenced For Driving 5 Pounds of Meth to Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison for driving more than five pounds of methamphetamine to Kansas, U.S. Attorney Steve McAllister said.

Titus Gwess, 24, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In his plea, Gwess admitted that he was coming home from Arizona when the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped him for speeding in Mullinville, Kan. Troopers found about 5.8 pounds of methamphetamine in the car.

Co-defendant Eric Reyes, 22, Wichita, Kan., is set for sentencing Jan. 28. Defendant Allen R. Killion is set for a change of plea hearing Dec. 17.