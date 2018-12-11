KBCA Basketball Rankings

December 10 ranking from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Lawrence
3. Olathe North
4. Lawrence-Free State
5. Wichita Southeast
6. Topeka High
7. Topeka-Washburn Rural
8. Blue Valley
9. Wichita East
10. Derby
Class 5A
1. Wichita Heights
2. Salina Central
3. Andover Central
4. Maize
5. Basehor Linwood
6. Bishop Carroll
7. St. Thomas Aquinas
8. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
9. Goddard Eisenhower
10. Maize South
Class 4A
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC-Piper
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Anderson County
5. Parsons
6. Andale
7. Augusta
8. Topeka-Hayden
9. Coffeyville
10. Louisburg
Class 3A
1. Halstead
2. Cheney
3. Girard
4. Sabetha
5. Silver Lake
6. Wichita Collegiate
7. Phillipsburg
8. Maur Hill
9. Holcomb
10. Rock Creek
Class 2A
1. St. Mary’s Colgan
2. Inman
3. Lawrence Bishop Seabury
4. Ness City
5. Hoxie
6. Jackson Heights
7. Yates Center
8. Johnson-Stanton County
9. Trinity Catholic
10. Pratt-Skyline
Class 1A
1. Claflin – Central Plains
2. St. John-Hudson
3. Montezuma – South Gray
4. Atwood – Rawlins County
5. Little River
6. Hanover
7. Washington County
8. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
9. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
10. Almena-Northern Valley
Class 6A
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Blue Valley North
4. Olathe South
5. Liberal
6. Manhattan
7. Topeka High
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest
9. Olathe East
10. Lawrence
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Bishop Carroll
3. Maize
4. Spring Hill
5. Goddard
6. McPherson
7. Blue Valley Southwest
8. Wichita Heights
9. Highland Park
10. Sumner Academy
Class 4A
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Towanda-Circle
4. Baldwin
5. Labette County
6. Ulysses
7. Abilene
8. Augusta
9. Nickerson
10. Andale
Class 3A
1. Nemaha Central
2. Haven
3. Clay Center
4. Riley County
5. Royal Valley
6. Sabetha
7. Halstead
8. Eureka
9. Cheney
10. Cherryvale
Class 2A
1. St. Mary’s Colgan
2. Hoxie
3. Garden Plain
4. Inman
5. Smith Center
6. Jackson Heights
7. Howard-West Elk
8. Alma-Wabaunsee
9. Meade
10. Sterling
Class 1A
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Frankfort
4. Spearville
5. South Central
6. Centralia
7. Hanover
8. Rural Vista
9. Beloit-St. John’s- Tipton
10. Thunder Ridge