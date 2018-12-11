Kansas man dies from injuries in 2-vehicle crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 4p.m. Monday in Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department reported a 1999 Ford Taurus driven by Narciso Luna, 83, Topeka, was westbound on SE 45th street at SE Adams. The driver attempted to turned south onto SE Adams in front of an eastbound 2001 Nissan Sentra driven by Michael Bishop-Verschelden, 19, Topeka.

The Sentra struck the front passenger door of the Taurus. Both vehicles were immediately disabled.

Luna and a passenger in the Ford Kirk Slater, 58, Topeka, were transported to a local hospital where Slater died. Bishop-Verschelden refused medical treatment on scene.

All three occupants of the vehicles were properly restrained and there were no signs of impairment by either driver, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this collision.