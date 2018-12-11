Kan. man hospitalized after hit trying to wave down vehicle

BOURBON COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 5a.m. Tuesday in Bourbon County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian identified as Dale Bernard Campbell, 62, Kansas City, was in the left lane of northbound U.S. 69 just north of 12th Street trying to wave down a vehicle.

A northbound 2017 Nissan Sentra driven by Rita R. Doherty, 56, Fort Scott, was in the left lane. The driver deviated to the right in attempt to miss the pedestrian.

However, the driver side front corner of the Nissan struck Campbell. The driver then pulled to the right shoulder and stopped. Campbell was transported to KU Medical Center.

Doherty and a passenger in the Nissan were not injured.