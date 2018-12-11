GREAT BEND – Iona May Leatherman, 79, passed away December 9, 2018, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. She was born May 2, 1939, at Otis to Fred and Elsie (Schneider) Lebsack. She married Billy J. Leatherman, January 10, 1960, at Otis. He died March 26, 2015.

Coming from Otis in 1952, Iona was a resident of Great Bend. She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for Rockhold Engineering. Iona was an avid reader.

Survivors include, one son, Steven R. Leatherman and wife Kelli Ann of Hutchinson; one daughter, Shelia R. Panus of O’Fallon, Missouri; four granddaughters, Ashley Brockman, Brianne Leatherman, Brittany Panus and Bailey Panus; and three sisters, Margaret Schlegel of Otis, Sonia Nuss of Scottsdale, Arizona and Kathy Esser of Madison, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy J. Leatherman; a son, Todd L. Leatherman; and a brother, Harold Lebsack.

There will be no viewing and a Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Great Bend Public Library, American Cancer Society or the Barton County Food Bank, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

