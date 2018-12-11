Extension Council and Parole Office renew free office space

Barton County owns a building at the intersection of 12th Street and Kansas Avenue in Great Bend. The office space is used by two outside agencies free of charge. The Cottonwood Extension Council and the State of Kansas Parole Office occupies the space.

In the summer of 2017, Barton County Commissioners approved the formation of the Cottonwood Extension Office, combining Barton and Ellis counties.

Commissioner Don Davis says Ellis County awards their extension office a similar deal.

The Cottonwood Extension Office is its own taxing entity with a .78 mill levy. Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock noted charging the state entities rent would essentially fall back onto the tax payers.

The approved agreements on office space are set to expire December 31, 2019. The agreement not only allows each agency office space, but use of the County’s phone and long distance services as well.