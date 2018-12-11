Cop Shop (12/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/10)
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:14 a.m. an accident was reported at SW 60 Avenue & W. Barton County Road.
At 7:08 a.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 117.
Injury Accident
At 7:58 a.m. an accident was reported in the 3800 block of Railroad Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:02 p.m. an accident was reported in the 400 block of E. 2nd Street of Ellinwood.
Theft
At 2:29 p.m. a theft was reported in the 600 block of E. Barton County Road.
Injury Accident
At 2:53 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Grant Street.
Burglary
At 9:28 p.m. assisted HPD with reported crime at 1200 Susank Road in Hoisington.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (12/10)
Criminal Damage
At 5:26 a.m. a broke window was reported at 1108 Morton Street.
At 9:42 a.m. a report of someone trying to break into a machine and damage it was made at 4916 10th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 10:20 a.m. an accident was reported at 1001 Main Street.
Injury Accident
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:18 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway Avenue & McKinley Street.
Theft
At 7:46 p.m. a theft was reported at 3503 10th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 9:37 p.m. damage to a vending machine was reported at Discount Laundry, 2201 10th Street.