Cop Shop (12/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/10)

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:14 a.m. an accident was reported at SW 60 Avenue & W. Barton County Road.

At 7:08 a.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 117.

Injury Accident

At 7:58 a.m. an accident was reported in the 3800 block of Railroad Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:02 p.m. an accident was reported in the 400 block of E. 2nd Street of Ellinwood.

Theft

At 2:29 p.m. a theft was reported in the 600 block of E. Barton County Road.

Injury Accident

At 2:53 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Grant Street.

Burglary

At 9:28 p.m. assisted HPD with reported crime at 1200 Susank Road in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (12/10)

Criminal Damage

At 5:26 a.m. a broke window was reported at 1108 Morton Street.

At 9:42 a.m. a report of someone trying to break into a machine and damage it was made at 4916 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:20 a.m. an accident was reported at 1001 Main Street.

Injury Accident

At 2:53 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Grant Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:18 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway Avenue & McKinley Street.

Theft

At 7:46 p.m. a theft was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:37 p.m. damage to a vending machine was reported at Discount Laundry, 2201 10th Street.