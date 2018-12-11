Barton County goes with EMC Insurance for general insurance

Barton County sent a request for insurance proposals in September and received a few bids back by the deadline of November 14. The proposal is for the 2019 general insurance for the county, excluding health insurance.

Barton County Commissioner Alicia Straub noted it was nice to receive bids from Kansas County Association Multiline Pool (KCAMP), Kansas Workers Risk Cooperative (KWORC), Travelers Insurance Company, and EMC Insurance.

Alicia Straub Audio

Commissioners approved the $260,332.46 proposal from EMC Insurance. The cost is to be payed from the General Fund Insurance budget and the Employee Benefits Workers Compensation Fund. The Commissioners later amended the motion to vaguely award the bid to EMC without an amount because County Administrator Phil Hathcock said the cost might change if the County adds or subtracts equipment.