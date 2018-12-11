A new tool that teachers are using to learn new teaching strategies

A new program being used in USD 428 schools is bringing school leaders and teachers together to observe and discuss classroom instruction in a strategic and collaborative manner. Learning Walks are a brief classroom visit utilizing a researched-based tool that provides principals and teachers opportunities to reflect on what students are learning, learning strategies, student interaction with the content, and student engagement. With training and support, teachers visit classrooms to gather data related to the focus of inquiry. Jessica Geist is a 6th grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary. She says the visits not only benefit teachers, but the children in the classroom.

Jessica Geist Audio

As for the benefit for teachers, Geist says it is an opportunity to see the different ways on how the same curriculum is being taught by teachers in other classrooms.

Jessica Geist Audio

After the visits, facilitators guide teacher teams through the critical process of debriefing what they have seen and heard. This results in a set of findings based on evidence – findings that guide the school in developing a vision for instructional practices whereby they identify needs for their own professional development.