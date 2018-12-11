3 children hospitalized after crash during high-speed Kan. chase

As officers drove towards the area, they saw a vehicle that matched the description given by the reporting party leaving recklessly, at a high rate of speed.

Officers were told the person driving the vehicle was Billy Mondragon, 36, of Garden City.

Mondragon, accelerated at a very high rate of speed in an attempt to flee from officers. The vehicle was pursued into the county where the Finney County Sheriff’s Office assisted. The vehicle continued to drive recklessly and drove head-on towards an officer’s patrol vehicle. The Officer had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision.

The vehicle made a sharp turn in the county where it went off the roadway and rolled, coming to rest on its wheels.

Mondragon exited the vehicle where he attempted to flee on foot before being taken into custody. Inside of the vehicle, were three small children ages 2-years-old, 1-year-old, and 1 1⁄2 month old, unsecured.

The children were transported to St. Catherine Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released. All three children were taken into protective custody, according to Urteaga.

Billy Mondragon is being held at the Finney County Jail on requested charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Child Endangerment, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault LEO Interference LEO, Battery,Flee and Elude, Fail to Stop at Accident Involving Injury and Driving While Suspended.

He has previous convictions for Interference with Law Enforcement falsely reporting info other than accusing person of crime in a felony case and criminal threat, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.