Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of sleet between midnight and 1am, then a slight chance of snow after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a light and variable wind becoming north 19 to 24 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain between 11am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Blustery.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 25.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 46.