Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Harrison Butker atoned for a 43-yard miss as time expired with a 36-yard field goal in overtime to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 27-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and clinch a playoff spot. The Chiefs had rallied to score the tying touchdown with 53 seconds left in regulation before Butker missed his chance at a winner. The Chiefs held the Ravens on fourth down in overtime to finish off the win.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said he was shocked by security camera footage showing Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel. It was a collective decision by the organization to cut their star running back within hours. In his first comments since the incident nine days ago, the team’s owner also said that the Chiefs were aware of two other offseason incidents involving Hunt but not the extent of them.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State is extending coach Matt Campbell’s contract through 2024. The Cyclones also say they’ll allocate an extra $1 million for assistant coaches and support staff. Terms of Campbell’s new deal were not disclosed. But he and Iowa State agreed to a 6-year, $22.5 million contract last November.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Newly minted Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is apologizing for anti-gay tweets posted to his Twitter account several years ago, when he was 14 and 15. The Oklahoma quarterback says he didn’t intend to single out any individual or group. The tweets have since been deleted from the Twitter account of the 21-year-old junior from the Dallas suburbs.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matt Coleman III scored 22 points and delivered the big second-half counter punches Texas needed to overcome a career effort from Purdue’s Carsen Edwards as the Longhorns snapped a three-game losing streak with a 72-68 victory Sunday. Coleman scored six of Texas’ final eight points, including a 3 pointer and a short jumper in the lane that were crucial to keeping Texas in the lead late. Edwards tied his career high with 40 points but didn’t get a chance at a game-winner at the end.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Mart’e Grays scored a career-high 26 points and No. 20 DePaul used a dominant first half to defeat Oklahoma 87-76. The Blue Demons (7-3) opened the game on an 11-2 run and led 23-17 after one quarter.

National Headlines

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Harold Baines and Lee Smith have been voted into the baseball Hall of Fame by the 16-member Today’s Game Era Committee at the winter meetings. Baines was named on the required 12 votes after hitting .289 with 384 home runs and 1,628 RBIs in a 22-year career spent mostly with the Chicago White Sox. The committee unanimously selected Smith, who recorded 478 saves and was 71-92 with a 3.03 ERA and seven All-Star berths in 18 seasons.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have clinched the NFC South by turning a 14-3 halftime deficit into a 28-14 win at Tampa. Drew Brees (breez) shrugged off a pair of turnovers to throw a 1-yard TD pass to Zach Line and score on a 1-yard sneak to help the Saints improve to 11-2. Brees completed 24 of 31 passes for 201 yards and one interception, with Michael Thomas making 11 receptions for 98 yards.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears are 9-4 after Eddie Golden led a dominant defensive effort in a 15-6 stifling of the 11-2 Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff threw a career-high four interceptions and was sacked three times, with Goldman getting to him for a tiebreaking safety early in the third quarter. Bradley Sowell became the first Bears offensive lineman in 11 years with a touchdown reception when he caught a 2-yarder from Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derek Carr threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Derek Carrier with 21 seconds left before Chris Boswell slipped on a potential game-tying, 40-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the Raiders’ 24-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland. Ben Roethlisberger (RAHTH’-lihs-bur-gur) returned from a rib injury to lead a go-ahead touchdown drive that Carr answered for the Raiders. Roethlisberger finished 25 for 29 for 282 yards and two TDs, but the Steelers dipped to 7-5-1 with their third straight loss.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 26 Carolina 20

Final New Orleans 28 Tampa Bay 14

Final N-Y Giants 40 Washington 16

Final Indianapolis 24 Houston 21

Final OT Kansas City 27 Baltimore 24

Final Green Bay 34 Atlanta 20

Final N-Y Jets 27 Buffalo 23

Final Miami 34 New England 33

Final San Francisco 20 Denver 14

Final L.A. Chargers 26 Cincinnati 21

Final Detroit 17 Arizona 3

Final OT Dallas 29 Philadelphia 23

Final Oakland 24 Pittsburgh 21

Final Chicago 15 L.A. Rams 6

Minnesota at Seattle 8:15 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (7) Tennessee 76 (1) Gonzaga 73

Final (4) Virginia 57 VCU 49

Final (6) Nevada 74 Grand Canyon 66

Final (15) Virginia Tech 81 SC State 44

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final New Orleans 116 Detroit 108

Final Milwaukee 104 Toronto 99

Final San Antonio 110 Utah 97

Final Charlotte 119 N-Y Knicks 107