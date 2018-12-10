Kansas felon jailed after EMS responds to 90-year-old man

MCPHERSON —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged burglary and robbery.

On Saturday, a 90-year-old man was in need of medical assistance in the 800 block of North Cedars in McPherson, according to a media release.

EMS was dispatched to the scene and the victim was transported to the McPherson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police launched an investigation at the scene which led to the arrested of 48-year-old Michael Hodges for suspected charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

Hodges has over two dozen convictions for burglary, robbery, forgery and theft, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to the department at 620-245-1200 or Crime Stoppers of McPherson County at 620-241-1122.