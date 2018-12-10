Kansas auto theft suspect arrested after crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for burglary and alleged auto theft.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a burglary at ABC Liquor, 2221 N. Woodlawn in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers located damage to the front of the business. Also, a 49-year-old employee reported a suspect driving a silver Chevy Traverse into the business, taking an item and fleeing.

At approximately 7 a.m., a Sedgick County EMS unit was flagged down by a concerned citizen regarding an unresponsive male in a silver Chevy Traverse at Douglas and Oliver.

Officers on scene located evidence of the earlier burglary and through the continued investigation discovered another burglary to a south Broadway car lot where the Traverse was taken.

Police arrested and booked 31-year-old Marvell Correia on charges of burglary, destruction of property, possession of methamphetamine and auto theft.