Kans For Kids expands to Pawnee County

Not only did Kans For Kids Fighting Cancer decide to assist a family in Ellinwood recently, but last week the nonprofit organization voted to expand their outreach program into Pawnee County.

Kans For Kids helps families with children fighting cancer by providing financial and other assistance.

Co-founder Debbie Reif says the Kans For Kids Board of Directors found out about a boy in Larned that has stage-four cancer and now their reach includes Barton, Russell, Rice, and Pawnee counties.

Debbie Reif Audio

With Pawnee County being another outreach program, money raised in those counties is earmarked for the children with cancer in those counties and Kans For Kids will match up to $2,000 each year.

Reif noted 18-year old Anna Fisher was diagnosed with liver cancer last month. Fisher is a 2018 graduate from Ellinwood High School and was attending Wichita State University this fall until she became ill. A fund has been established for Fisher at the First Kansas Bank locations in Barton County.

Debbie Reif Audio

Fisher has already undergone surgery in Kansas City and will be traveling to Houston, Texas for further treatment. Reif expected to receive more information on the Larned boy soon.