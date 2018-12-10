Kan. woman faces 30-years in prison for embezzlement

KANSAS CITY– A former bank teller pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling from a savings and loan where she worked, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Theresa Williams, 49, Leavenworth, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of theft by a bank employee. In her plea, she admitted she embezzled $13,000 from Mutual Savings Association in Leavenworth. To cover up the crime, she made false entries in bank reports.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 25. She faces a sentence of up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine up to $1 million.