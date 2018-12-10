Kan. felon with a gun arrested for aggravated assault

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a convicted felon on new charges.

Just after 9:00 pm, Saturday, officers were dispatched to a call for service, in the area of 200 NW Gordon in Topeka involving a person causing a disturbance and discharging a firearm, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith.

On arrival officers took a subject identified as Xavian Marquise Locke, 19, into custody for warrants and found him to be in possession of a firearm.

Locke is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. He was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, and unrelated warrants.