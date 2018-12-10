Dateline – Claflin

Coleen I. Bilyew, 66, died December 4, 2018, at Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 10, 1952, in Hoisington, Kansas, the daughter of LaVerne and Gladys (Ehrlich) Nettleingham. Coleen graduated from Hoisington High School in 1970. She then received her AA in Secretarial Science from Barton County Community College.

On April 29, 1978, she married Steven D. Bilyew in Hoisington.

A resident of Claflin since 1981 moving from Great Bend, Coleen was a medical records clerk. She worked at Clara Barton Hospital and Smith and Brozek Medical Park. Coleen also sold Avon for 15 years. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, Hoisington.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Steven Bilyew; daughter, Cara Bilyew of Manhattan; son, Scott Bilyew and wife Jennifer of Ft. Worth, Texas; parents, LaVerne and Gladys Nettleingham of Galatia; two brothers, Kent Nettleingham and Kevin Nettleingham, both of Galatia; a sister, Colette Keeler and husband Ray of Great Bend; and three step grandchildren, Kaleb, Christopher, and Brianna Ramsey of Ft. Worth, Texas; and great granddaughter, Kalina Bilyew.

Friends may call 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 10, 2018, at Concordia Lutheran Church, with Pastor Gary Wolf presiding. Burial will follow in Hoisington Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.