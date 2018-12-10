Betty M. (Weigand) Huber, 88, Brownell, Kansas, died Friday, December 7, 2018, at Rush County Memorial Hospital Intermediate Swing Bed, La Crosse, Kansas.

Mrs. Huber was born August 8, 1930, in La Crosse, Kansas, the daughter of Edward and Katie (Stieben) Weigand. She was a lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas, and Trego County, Kansas. A 1948 graduate of La Crosse High School, La Crosse, Kansas, she was a homemaker and farm wife.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Ransom, Kansas.

On October 9, 1949, she married Willard Huber at the United Methodist Church, Ransom, Kansas. He preceded her in death December 27, 1987.

In December 1951, Betty and Willard moved to a farm in Trego County, Kansas, where she made her home for 60+ years.

Survivors include: two sons, Bruce Huber (Debbie), Healy, Kansas, and Charles “Spike” Huber, Brownell, Kansas; two grandchildren, Autumn Huber, Russell, Kansas, and Justin Huber (Alayna), Seiling, Oklahoma; one great grandson, Jace McCartney; one sister in law, JoAnn Huber; four nephews, Douglas Pechanec, Roger Pechanec, Brad Weigand, and Randy Huber; and two nieces, Faye Evan, and Deanna Mead.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Edra Flinn, and Marjorie Millner; two brothers in law, Jim Millner, and Bob Huber; one nephew, Jeff Millner; and two nieces, Diana Huber, and Patty Moran.

Memorial service will be Monday, December 10, 2018, at 10:30 A.M. at Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with Pastor Carol Ryan officiating.

Honorary urn bearers are Bruce Huber, “Spike” Huber, Justin Huber, Randy Huber, Brad Weigand, Russell Nuttle, and Ron Burns.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to the KSDS Assistance Dogs, Inc.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.