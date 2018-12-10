Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/7 – 12/9)

12/7

BOOKED: Renata Tryon of Hays on HMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Justin Peterson of Wichita on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $500 cash only. Failure to appear with no bond. Warrant for contempt of court with no bond.

BOOKED: Adrianna Kennedy on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Misty Bryant on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Raul Acevedo-Rivera on Barton County District Court case for criminal threat, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ouray Gray on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Christopher Falls on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Shayla Richmeier on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of a controlled substance, bond at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Jeanna Richter of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond on GBMC warrant for failure to appear and posted a $1,000 surety bond on GBMC warrant for failure to appear. Both bonds posted by Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Cecil Petrie of Newton on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Raul Acevedo-Rivera on BCDC case for criminal threat, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Christopher Falls on GBMC warrant for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Shayla Richmeier posted $10,000 bond on BTDC warrant and posted $50,000 bond on BTDC case. Both bonds posted by Dyn-O-Mite Bonding.

12/8

BOOKED: Alexandra Dirrenn of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jeffrey Hood of Wichita on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine x2 and possession of drug paraphernalia with a bond set at $10,000 C/S. Barton County District Court case for felony obstruction with a bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Blaine Snyder of Great Bend on BTDC case for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S. Great Bend Municipal Court case for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Johnny Espinosa of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for criminal trespass after 48 hours.

RELEASED: Jeffrey Hood of Wichita on BCDC warrant for possession of meth x2 and possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding. BCDC case for felony obstruction after posting a $5,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Colby Hopkins on Community Corrections to report for case, serving 2 days.

12/9

BOOKED: Louis Leiker of Beaver on GBMC case for DUI and ITOL with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jonathan Stemm of Great Bend on serve sentence.

BOOKED: Fabian Magadan of Great Bend on GBMC case for ITOL, bond set at $300 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Juan Sonora of Great Bend on GBMC case for ITOL, bond set at $300 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: David Valenzuela of Great Bend on GBMC case for DUI, no DL, ITOL, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Cody Buckingham on GBMC warrant for FTA after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Louis Leiker of Beaver on GBMC case for DUI and ITOL with $1,000 bond posted through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Adrianna Kennedy on BCDC case with time served.

RELEASED: Misty Bryant on GBMC serve sentence with time served.

RELEASED: Renata Tryon of Hays on HMC case for serve sentence, time served.

RELEASED: Ouray Gray on BCDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Juan Sonora of Great Bend on GBMC case for ITOL, bond posted by defendant cash only $300.

RELEASED: David Valenzuela of Great Bend on GBMC case for DUI, no DL, ITOL, posted bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding with amount of $1,000.