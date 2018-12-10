Dateline – Olmitz

Alvin E. Lichter, 90, died December 6, 2018, at Locust Grove Village, LaCrosse, Kansas. He was born December 3, 1928, in Olmitz, Kansas, the son of John A. and Lillian (Mauler) Lichter. He was a Korean War veteran serving on the front lines with the United States Army as a sergeant, receiving the Bronze Star and Korean War Service Medal.

A lifetime Olmitz area resident, he worked for Thies Company of Great Bend, the Helium Plant, Barton County Highway and MAC Truck.

Alvin was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, Olmitz. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post #7428 of Hoisington, and the DAV of Great Bend. Alvin also coached the Olmitz Little League for 10 years.

On August 31, 1955, he married Marietta A. Ohnmacht at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Olmitz. She preceded him in death on June 29, 2016.

Survivors include: three children, Terry L. Lichter of Great Bend, Brenda A. Dreiling and husband Jerry of Pfeifer, and Lynn A. Lichter of Topeka; sisters, Rosemary Linn of Albert, and Mary Evelyn Linenberger of Great Bend; sister-in-law, Loretta Southard and husband Joe of Great Bend; and six grandchildren, Andrew Lichter and fiancé Erin of Corpus Christi, TX, Erin Lichter of Lake Charles, LA, Brett Lichter of Topeka, Isaac, Noah, and Wyatt Dreiling of Pfeifer; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter-in-law, Kyle A. Lichter; brothers, Joseph Marvin Lichter and wife Irene, Henry L. Lichter, and John Raymond Lichter and wife Christine; brothers-in-law, Marion Ohnmacht and wife Lillian, Harvey Linn and Sylvester Linenberger.

Friends may call 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Vigil with rosary by the Knights of Columbus will be 7p.m. Sunday at St. Ann Catholic Church, Olmitz. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 10, 2018, celebrated by Father Anselm Eke also at St Ann Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Ann Catholic Cemetery, Olmitz, with military honors conducted by the Ft Riley Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to St Ann Catholic Church or Olmitz Fire Department in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.