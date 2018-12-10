2 arrested after 4-county Kansas high-speed chase

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on numerous charges after a high-speed chase through four Kansas counties.

Just after midnight Sunday, authorities attempted to stop a reported stolen 2018 Hyundai passenger vehicle eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the Kansas 156 exit in Ellsworth County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver later identified as 37-year-old Kevin Frye of Colorado refused to stop. The chase at speeds of 100 miles per hour continued into Saline County. The driver left Interstate 70 at the Hedville, Culver exit and continued eastbound on Crawford until he decided to travel northbound on Interstate 135 through Ottawa and into Cloud County.

The vehicle finally pulled over in an alley in Concordia. The KHP arrested Frye and a passenger 32-year-old Candias Chavez. She was wanted for an escape from the Denver County Jail. A second passenger in the Hyundai was detained for questioning and he was released, according to the KHP.

The suspects are being held for warrants from Colorado and requested charges that include felony flee and attempted to elude law enforcement, possession of stolen property, possession of personal use marijuana and a number of additional traffic violations, according to the KHP.