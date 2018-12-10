18th ranked Barton Wrestling places three at Doane Open

bartonsports.com – The No. 18 ranked Barton Community College wrestling team closed out the fall semester with three placers Saturday while going 31-37 overall in the Doane Open held in Crete, Nebraska.

Two of Barton’s placers finished in the fourth spot with 8th ranked Gage Gomez making the biggest news of the Cougars’ day knocking off the nation’s 133 division top ranked Munkhbat Bat-erdene in a 3:52 fall in the quarterfinals. Gomez reached the quarters with a 19 second pin of Central Christian College’s Terrell Banuelos and a 7-1 win over Daniel Leal of Iowa Western but was bounced in the semifinal round by No. 2 ranked Boo Dryden of Northeast Oklahoma A&M in a 4-0 decision. Gomez bounced back with a piled up 19-7 major decision victory over NAIA 3rd ranked Trevor Murano of Grand View before having the day end in the third place match on the short end of 4-1 score to JD Rader of Nebraska-Kearney.

In the 174 division, 5th ranked Gage McBride piled up two technical falls in his first three matches to roll into the semifinals. McBride won 17-1 over Nebraska Wesleyan’s Matthew Frick and 16-1 over NWKTC’s Bowman Ellis with an 8-4 decision over Chris Guest of Grand Valley sandwiched between. The run on the championship side of the bracket came to an end with a 13-4 major decision to Grand View’s Gabriel Rangel. Recovering for a 6-3 win over NEO’s Kalin Winkler, McBride was taken down 2:56 into the third place match to unattached Jonah Egli.

Keaton Sander was one of two Cougars to have their day ended on the six match rule having to settle for 6th place of the 141 division with his two losses coming against nationally ranked opponents. Sander made it to the quarterfinal round with a 4-0 win over NEO’s Corbin Nirschi and an 8-1 victory over Grand View’s Sam Loyd before getting bounded by NAIA 7th ranked Grayson Brenna of Grand View by a 1:51 fall. Landing in the sixth round of the consolation bracket, Sander won 5-2 over NEO’s Jory Brummett before registering a 4:22 fall over Nebraska-Kearney’s Scott Fulsos. Losing by a 16-1 technical fall in the semifinals to NCAA Division II 6th ranked Jonathan Killingsworth of Nebraska-Kearney, Sander wasn’t able to compete in the fifth place match in what would have been a rematch of the quarterfinal loss to Brenna.

Jacob Robles was the other Cougar having his day cut short beginning the six match trek with consecutive falls, the first coming in just thirty seconds over Central Christian’s Brecken Wedel and a 5:00 pin of Lee Harrington of Nebraska-Kearney. Sent to the consolation side by The University of Nebraska’s Austin Emerson by a 2:31 fall, Robles advanced with two more back flattening ends with a 2:31 victory over Concordia University’s Christopher James and a 4:38 win pinned on Midland University’s Alton Johnson. The day ended a match later after an 8-6 decision over Eli Hinojosa of Chadron State as Robles was unable to compete in round seven against NCAA Division II 3rd ranked Jarrod Hinrichs of Nebraska-Kearney.

The Cougars will have about three weeks off the competitive mat before boarding the bus to Fort Wayne, Indiana, as Barton’s next action comes January 4-5 in the NWCA/NJCAA National Duals.

Barton results at the Doane Open (12-08-18 – Crete, NE)

College 125 – Brian Gates’s place is unknown and has scored 5.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brian Gates (Barton) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Mason Naifeh (Northeast Oklahoma) won by tech fall over Brian Gates (Barton) (TF 17-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Brian Gates (Barton) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Brian Gates (Barton) won by fall over Tye Paluso (Central Christian College (KS)) (Fall 2:47)

Cons. Round 4 – Brian Gates (Barton) won by fall over Isaac Garcia (Iowa Western Community College) (Fall 2:24)

Cons. Round 5 – Van Schmidt (Nebraska Kearney) won by fall over Brian Gates (Barton) (Fall 0:42)

College 133 – Johnney Perez’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trey Edwards (Bethany (Kan.)) won by fall over Johnney Perez (Barton) (Fall 6:18)

Cons. Round 1 – Bryce Nickel (Unattached) won by tech fall over Johnney Perez (Barton) (TF 16-1)

College 133 – Justin Amaro’s place is unknown and has scored 0.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tucker Sjomeling (Nebraska) won by tech fall over Justin Amaro (Barton) (TF 17-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Justin Amaro (Barton) won by decision over Tyler Westervet (Benedictine College) (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Keegan Hessler (Morningside) won by fall over Justin Amaro (Barton) (Fall 2:10)

College 133 – Gage Gomez’s place is 4th and has scored 15.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Gomez (Barton) won by fall over Terrell Banuelos (Central Christian College (KS)) (Fall 0:19)

Champ. Round 2 – Gage Gomez (Barton) won by decision over Daniel Leal (Iowa Western Community College) (Dec 7-1)

Quarterfinal – Gage Gomez (Barton) won by fall over Munkhbat Bat-erdene (Northwest Kansas Technical College) (Fall 3:52)

Semifinal – Boo Dryden (Northeast Oklahoma) won by decision over Gage Gomez (Barton) (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Semi – Gage Gomez (Barton) won by major decision over Trevor Murano (Grand View (Iowa)) (Maj 19-7)

3rd Place Match – JD Rader (Nebraska Kearney) won by decision over Gage Gomez (Barton) (Dec 4-1)

College 141 – Keaton Sander’s place is 6th and has scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Keaton Sander (Barton) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Keaton Sander (Barton) won by decision over Corbin Nirschl (Northeast Oklahoma) (Dec 4-0)

Champ. Round 3 – Keaton Sander (Barton) won by decision over Sam Loyd (Grand View (Iowa)) (Dec 8-1)

Quarterfinal – Grayson Brenna (Grand View (Iowa)) won by fall over Keaton Sander (Barton) (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Round 6 – Keaton Sander (Barton) won by decision over Jory Brumnett (Northeast Oklahoma) (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 7 – Keaton Sander (Barton) won by fall over Scott Fulsos (Nebraska Kearney) (Fall 4:22)

Cons. Semi – Jonathan Killingsworth (Nebraska Kearney) won by tech fall over Keaton Sander (Barton) (TF 16-1)

5th Place Match – Grayson Brenna (Grand View (Iowa)) won by rule over Keaton Sander (Barton) (RULE)

College 141 – Nilton Sandoval’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Wesley Dawkins (Nebraska Kearney) won by fall over Nilton Sandoval (Barton) (Fall 0:36)

Cons. Round 1 – Nilton Sandoval (Barton) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Caysen Smith (Bethany (Kan.)) won by decision over Nilton Sandoval (Barton) (Dec 4-1)

College 141 – Juan Centeno’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Matt Robertson (Grand View (Iowa)) won by fall over Juan Centeno (Barton) (Fall 5:00)

Cons. Round 1 – Juan Centeno (Barton) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Tanner Cassity (Barton) won by decision over Juan Centeno (Barton) (Dec 8-3)

College 141 – Tanner Cassity’s place is unknown and has scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Cassity (Barton) won by fall over Brycen Steeler (Cowley College) (Fall 4:22)

Champ. Round 2 – George Benoit (Grand View (Iowa)) won by tech fall over Tanner Cassity (Barton) (TF 20-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Tanner Cassity (Barton) won by decision over Juan Centeno (Barton) (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Tanner Cassity (Barton) won by fall over Lane Eggen (Morningside) (Fall 5:28)

Cons. Round 4 – Ernest Caldwell (Cowley College) won by fall over Tanner Cassity (Barton) (Fall 0:17)

College 149 – Kolby Droegemeier’s place is unknown and has scored 2.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kolby Droegemeier (Barton) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Kolby Droegemeier (Barton) won by decision over Darren Stewart (Iowa Western Community College) (Dec 7-4)

Champ. Round 3 – Zach Willey (Grand View (Iowa)) won by decision over Kolby Droegemeier (Barton) (Dec 15-14)

Cons. Round 4 – Nickalas Babcock (Nebraska Kearney) won by fall over Kolby Droegemeier (Barton) (Fall 6:26)

College 149 – Tre Kline’s place is unknown and has scored 2.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tre Kline (Barton) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Tre Kline (Barton) won by decision over Cameron Williams (Morningside) (Dec 9-6)

Champ. Round 3 – Zemu Baptista (Nebraska) won by tech fall over Tre Kline (Barton) (TF 17-1)

Cons. Round 4 – Jesus Murillo (Jamestown (N.D.)) won by fall over Tre Kline (Barton) (Fall 6:54)

College 149 – Dominick Howard’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dominick Howard (Barton) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Hunter Weiss (Wayne State) won by fall over Dominick Howard (Barton) (Fall 1:05)

Cons. Round 2 – Nickalas Babcock (Nebraska Kearney) won by fall over Dominick Howard (Barton) (Fall 0:31)

College 157 – Gable Howerton’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gable Howerton (Barton) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Victor Monarrez (Bethany (Kan.)) won by major decision over Gable Howerton (Barton) (Maj 15-7)

Cons. Round 2 – Gable Howerton (Barton) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Gabriel Capp (Cowley College) won in sudden victory – 1 over Gable Howerton (Barton) (SV-1 6-4)

College 165 – Andrew DeArmond’s place is unknown and has scored 3.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Andrew DeArmond (Barton) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Andrew DeArmond (Barton) won by tech fall over Alexander Thompson (Morningside) (TF 15-0)

Champ. Round 3 – Brandon Lawson-Archuleta (Bethany (Kan.)) won by decision over Andrew DeArmond (Barton) (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 4 – John Cruz (Northwest Kansas Technical College) won by decision over Andrew DeArmond (Barton) (Dec 6-4)

College 174 – Kendell Johnson’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kalin Winkler (Northeast Oklahoma) won by fall over Kendell Johnson (Barton) (Fall 2:50)

Cons. Round 1 – Kendell Johnson (Barton) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Jacob Mintzmyer (Northeast Oklahoma) won by fall over Kendell Johnson (Barton) (Fall 6:48)

College 174 – Gage McBride’s place is 4th and has scored 13.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gage McBride (Barton) won by tech fall over Matthew Fricke (Nebraska Wesleyan) (TF 17-1)

Champ. Round 2 – Gage McBride (Barton) won by decision over Chris Guest (Grand View (Iowa)) (Dec 8-4)

Quarterfinal – Gage McBride (Barton) won by tech fall over Bowman Ellis (Northwest Kansas Technical College) (TF 16-1)

Semifinal – Gabriel Rangel (Grand View (Iowa)) won by major decision over Gage McBride (Barton) (Maj 13-4)

Cons. Semi – Gage McBride (Barton) won by decision over Kalin Winkler (Northeast Oklahoma) (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match – Jonah Egli (Unattached) won by fall over Gage McBride (Barton) (Fall 2:56)

College 184 – Joey Ewalt’s place is unknown and has scored 1.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Joshua Nelsen (Concordia University) won by decision over Joey Ewalt (Barton) (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Joey Ewalt (Barton) won by major decision over Zachary Wendle (Midland University) (Maj 13-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Corey Van Dorn (Nebraska Kearney) won by fall over Joey Ewalt (Barton) (Fall 2:35)

College 197 – Shane Delong’s place is unknown and has scored 5.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Colben Dodson (Northeast Oklahoma) won by decision over Shane Delong (Barton) (Dec 14-7)

Cons. Round 1 – Shane Delong (Barton) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Shane Delong (Barton) won by decision over Crue Harvill (Lindenwood – Belleville (Ill.)) (Dec 11-10)

Cons. Round 3 – Shane Delong (Barton) won by fall over Draven Bollinger (Northwest Kansas Technical College) (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Round 4 – Shane Delong (Barton) won by major decision over Bryan McGahan (Concordia University) (Maj 15-5)

Cons. Round 5 – Josh Goeden (Jamestown (N.D.)) won by decision over Shane Delong (Barton) (Dec 7-3)

College 285 – Oscar Vega’s place is unknown and has scored 2.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Oscar Vega (Barton) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Oscar Vega (Barton) won by decision over Walter Castillo (Midland University) (Dec 3-0)

Champ. Round 3 – Christian Lance (Nebraska) won by tech fall over Oscar Vega (Barton) (TF 20-5)

Cons. Round 4 – Jaden Davis (Lindenwood – Belleville (Ill.)) won by fall over Oscar Vega (Barton) (Fall 0:28)

College 285 – Jacob Robles’s place is unknown and has scored 11.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Robles (Barton) won by fall over Brecken Wedel (Central Christian College (KS)) (Fall 0:30)

Champ. Round 2 – Jacob Robles (Barton) won by fall over Lee Herrington (Nebraska Kearney) (Fall 5:00)

Champ. Round 3 – Austin Emerson (Nebraska) won by fall over Jacob Robles (Barton) (Fall 1:28)

Cons. Round 4 – Jacob Robles (Barton) won by fall over Christopher James (Concordia University) (Fall 2:31)

Cons. Round 5 – Jacob Robles (Barton) won by fall over Alton Johnson (Midland University) (Fall 4:38)

Cons. Round 6 – Jacob Robles (Barton) won by decision over Eli Hinojosa (Chadron State) (Dec 8-6)

Cons. Round 7 – Jarrod Hinrichs (Nebraska Kearney) won by rule over Jacob Robles (Barton) (RULE)