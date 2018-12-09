Rush County teen hospitalized after pickup overturns

RUSH COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 9p.m. Saturday in Rush County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1992 Chevy S-10 driven by Benjamin M. Welsh, 18, Bison, was eastbound on Ave M one mile south of Otis when a deer crossed the road ahead of the pickup.

The driver swerved to avoid the deer. The pickup crossed the center line, left the roadway to the left, overturned at least one time and came to rest on its top facing north.

Welsh was transported to the hospital in La Crosse. A passenger in the pickup was not injured. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.