New anti-gun violence mural in Kansas sponsored by Toms

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita’s newest mural is among several pieces of outdoor artwork to be painted throughout the Midwest as a part of a national campaign to end gun violence.

Oklahoma artists Daniel Gulick and Anthony Carrera painted the Wichita mural Wednesday for Toms’ gun violence awareness campaign. The outdoor artwork features a hand forming a peace sign, surrounded by clouds and a wheat field, with the words “End gun violence together.”

Toms announced its campaign on social media last month, helping customers send postcards to urge their elected officials to pass universal background check legislation.

Gulick and Carrera have already painted murals in Tulsa and Stillwater, Oklahoma, as well as Wichita Falls, Texas. They plan to travel to Joplin, Missouri, next.

“Every mural is different,” said Gulick, who works as a tattoo artist in Tulsa.

“The campaign is not against people having guns,” he said. “This whole thing is for better universal background checks. …They just don’t want the wrong people to have guns.”

Such policy would require background checks for all gun purchases, including at gun shows and online.

Janelle King owns Wichita home decor store The Workroom and offered up the wall of her store as a canvas for the mural, where it now stands.

“It was just kind of a no-brainer for me — art, powerful messaging, being proactive, taking action, making change,” King said. “We’re all about that.”

King supports universal background checks for individuals looking to buy guns.

“I love that this is, ‘End gun violence together,'” King said. “People are already in agreement. Let’s just get it done, and let’s make this a safer place.”