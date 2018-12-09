Monday Weather

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 9 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thursday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 9am, then a slight chance of rain between 9am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Blustery.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 47.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 46.