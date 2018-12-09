Monday USD 428 School Board Meeting Agenda

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428 – BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

December 10, 2018 5:00 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER …………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS ……………………………………… Mr. Umphres

 National Board Certification

Traci Miller, teacher of Grade 2 at Riley Elementary, has earned National Board Certification through Emporia State University. Teachers who hold a valid Kansas professional license and valid National Board Certification are eligible for a 10-year accomplished license. In addition, board certified teachers employed by a Kansas school district are eligible graduate credit and a $1,000 annual bonus.

 All Conference Student Athletes

GBHS Activities Director David Meter will be present to introduce the Great Bend High School’s fall sport All Conference Student Athletes.

3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS …………………………………… Mr. Umphres

 Learning Walks

In November, the Instructional Coaches have implemented Learning Walks. These are brief visits to several classrooms across the district, which give teachers a chance to reflect on a variety of practices. K-12 teachers volunteer to participate.

 Masonic Grant Update

Mr. Phil Heeke, Mrs. Dara Touslee, and Mrs. Signe Cook will present an update on the Masonic Grant contributed to Park Elementary School and details on how the grant is being used for Park students.

4. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

 Board Members’ Comments

 USD 428 Education Foundation

 Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

None

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Presentation of 2017-2018 Business Audit ………………………… Mr. Umphres

The 2017-2018 business audit report and governance letter of Adams, Brown, Beran, and Ball, Chtd., have been prepared. Vickie Dreiling, CPA, plans to attend the meeting to present the report and answer related questions, and Board approval of the audit will be recommended. Board members may seek additional information prior to the meeting by contacting Khris Thexton at the DEC or Vickie Dreiling at the office of ABBB.

B. Bus Specifications ………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

Mr. Thexton will provide a transportation update on current buses and details for new bus specifications. Administration will recommend board approval to release specifications for a bid release.

C. Community Service Day Coordinator ………………………………. Mr. Umphres (Refer to Mr. Thexton)

Community Service Day at GBHS began seven years ago and has grown into a very successful program within the community. The program requires additional planning and coordination. Details of a supplemental Community Service Day Coordinator position will be presented to the board. CSD is scheduled for April 24, 2019. Administration will recommend approval of such position.

7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT……………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp

A. First Reading of GBHS Program of Studies Book

The High School Program of Studies book describes all the courses available to students at Great Bend High School. This is the first reading of GBHS proposed changes for 2019-2020. (Attachment 7,A)

B. Visible Learning Update Characteristics of Visible Learners are learners who can 1) explain and talk about their learning to/with others, 2) articulate why learning is important, 3) explain their learning progress to their parents, 4) actively seek feedback, and 5) give feedback to their teacher about how the teacher’s teaching is meeting their learning needs. Each of the building Visible Learning teams are studying the characteristics of Visible Learners and helping teachers utilize classroom/school practices that help support Visible Learners and Inspired and Passionate Teaching. Between the first training on October 24 and the next training on January 2, the VL teams are collecting evidence on their current practice(s). They are conducting student and teacher surveys, interviews, and focus groups.

C. Curriculum Adoption Update

Mr. Popp will give an update to the board on the progress made for the upcoming curriculum adoptions.

D. Curriculum Meeting Minutes (Attachment 7,D)

 Curriculum Steering Committee: 12/4/18

 Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: 12/3/18

8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT…………………………. Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Rotary Club dictionaries for 3rd grade students

B. USD 428 Education Foundation Mini-grants (Attachment 8,B)

C. Advocacy in Action/Governmental Relations Seminar in Topeka – January 16-17, 2019

D. Summer Projects

E. Board Retreat Discussion

F. Approval of Contributions (Attachment 8,F)

9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION …………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

The Board of Education will go into executive session.

"Mr. President, I move that the board go into executive session to discuss an individual employee's performance pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under KOMA. The open meeting will resume in this Board room at ___:___P.M."

12. CONSENT AGENDA …………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (November 12, and 29, 2018)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report

13. UPCOMING MEETING DATES …………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

 Winter Recess: December 24, 2018, through January 3, 2019. (January 2 is a teacher work day)

 BOE Luncheon Meeting: There is no luncheon meeting in December. The next BOE meeting is January 14, 2019 and a luncheon meeting scheduled for noon on January 31, 2019.

14. ADJOURNMENT ……………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres