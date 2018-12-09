Kansas triple slaying suspect’s defense optimistic

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The new attorneys for a man charged with fatally shooting three people and wounding two others in downtown Lawrence say they are optimistic that they will be ready for trial in two months.

Shaye Downing and another attorney were appointed to represent 21-year-old Anthony Roberts Jr. after his old attorney was kicked off the case over concerns about her competency. The concerns culminated in a judge declaring a mistrial last month.

Downing said that she intends to hire an investigator and ballistics expert. She says she is hopeful their work will be done in time for a Feb. 4 trial.

Roberts is charged with three murder counts and one attempted murder count. Two other suspects face less series charges in the October 2017 shooting.