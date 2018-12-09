Great Bend Post

Kansas triple slaying suspect’s defense optimistic

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The new attorneys for a man charged with fatally shooting three people and wounding two others in downtown Lawrence say they are optimistic that they will be ready for trial in two months.

Roberts-photo Douglas Co.

Shaye Downing and another attorney were appointed to represent 21-year-old Anthony Roberts Jr. after his old attorney was kicked off the case over concerns about her competency. The concerns culminated in a judge declaring a mistrial last month.

Downing said that she intends to hire an investigator and ballistics expert. She says she is hopeful their work will be done in time for a Feb. 4 trial.

Roberts is charged with three murder counts and one attempted murder count. Two other suspects face less series charges in the October 2017 shooting.