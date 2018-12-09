Kan. woman, daughter escape Sunday house fire

RENO COUNTY— Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Sunday morning house fire in Hutchinson.

Just before 10a.m., fire crews responded to a fire at a single family, one story home at 1621 East 30th Avenue in Hutchinson, according to Fire Chief Steven Beer.

Upon arrival, first arriving units reported heavy smoke coming from the structure. An adult female and daughter were located outside the structure on the front lawn along with their dog.

All parties were evaluated by Reno County EMS and released.

Engine 7 crew immediately performed an aggressive interior attack in order to locate and extinguish the fire. Main body of fire was in the rear portion of the house where the kitchen was located. The home sustained smoke and heat damage with extensive damage to the kitchen area.

Truck crews ventilated the roof to contain the spread of the fire into the attic space. Crews remain on scene completing salvage and overhaul, along with checking for hot spots.

Investigators know that the fire started in the kitchen. Authorities released no additional details.