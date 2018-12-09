Kan. teacher pleads not guilty to classroom sex with student

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A former Olathe teacher and Shawnee City Council member will go to trial after pleading not guilty to having a sexual encounter with a student.

Thirty-three-year-old Justin Adrian waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday in Johnson County District Court.

The alleged sexual encounter occurred in a classroom at Olathe East High School, where Adrian was a history teacher.

The student was 18, but Kansas law makes it illegal for a teacher to have sexual contact with a student at the same school.

Adrian was a member of the Shawnee City Council but resigned when the allegations surfaced.

He is free on bond while the case is pending. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.