Kan. man who fled to Florida charged with child sex crimes

RENO COUNTY— A man who was extradited to Kansas from Florida is now charged with three felonies that could see him spend the rest of his life in prison.

Charles E. Richmond is charged with rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. All three fall under Jessica’s Law statutes, meaning he could face a life sentence on each count if convicted.

The alleged crimes occurred over a period from Jan. 1, 2013, to Dec. 31, 2017. However, the crimes were not reported until August of this year.

District Attorney Keith Schroeder says he received the information in October and filed the charges. It involves a relative of Richmond and started when the victim was 8-years-old.

Richmond apparently left for Florida after learning there was an investigation involving the report. He was brought back to Kansas to face the charges.

In court, District Judge Joe McCarville set a bond of $50,000 and set another court date for Jan. 9.