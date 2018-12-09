Kan. felon back in jail after deputies find drugs, stolen rifle

RENO COUNTY – A Kansas woman was arrested Friday on drug distribution charges after two search warrants were served by the Reno County Drug Enforcement Unit.

According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department Francesca Wharton, 33, Hutchinson, was arrested and booked into the Reno County Correctional Facility on suspicions of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of personal use drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of stolen property.

It all started when the drug unit executed two search warrants. The first was on a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville. They found a locked bank bag which contained approximately 189 grams of methamphetamine, an operational digital scale and unused packaging materials. A smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue was found in the glove box. An additional zipper style bag was found containing approximately 1.7 grams of methamphetamine.

The second search warrant was served on the residence at 924 East 2nd and during a search of the residence, officers located approximately 6.3 grams of marijuana, multiple pieces of various drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and owe sheets.

Officers also found a Winchester .22 caliber rifle that was reported stolen through the Reno County Sheriff’s Office. An additional handgun was also found in the residence.

Wharton has prior convictions for aggravated robbery, burglary, forgery, drugs and bringing contraband into a jail facility. She had been discharged from those convictions back in May.

Wharton is jailed on a $30,000 bond and should make a first appearance in court Monday morning.