Butker’s OT field goal lifts Chiefs past Ravens, 27-24

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Harrison Butker atoned for a 43-yard miss as time expired with a 36-yard field goal in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs stopped the Baltimore Ravens on fourth down to clinch a playoff spot with a 27-24 victory Sunday.

The Chiefs (10-2) twice converted on fourth down before Patrick Mahomes threw a tying touchdown pass to Damien Williams with 53 seconds left. Moments later, Justin Houston strip-sacked Lamar Jackson to give Butker a chance to win the game for Kansas City in regulation.

He missed that one. He didn’t miss his second chance.

The Ravens (7-6) marched across midfield as they tried to answer in overtime, but Ronnie Stanley’s holding penalty put them in a bind. Jackson was sacked by Houston and Dee Ford — and wound up leaving the game — and Robert Griffin III threw two incompletions to end it.

Mahomes threw for 377 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Tyreek Hill caught eight passes for 139 yards, including three in overtime to set up the eventual winning field goal.

Jackson threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns for the Ravens, who had never lost in three trips to Arrowhead Stadium. Jackson also had 71 yards rushing in his fourth start in place of Joe Flacco .

Both teams looked as if they had the game won in regulation.

The Ravens took the lead with 4:04 to go when a long punt return gave them prime field position, and Jackson threw a third-down touchdown pass to John Brown. But the NFL’s top-ranked defense twice allowed the league’s highest-scoring offense to convert on fourth down .

The first came on fourth-and-9 at the Chiefs 40, when Mahomes scrambled to his right and threw an audacious cross-body heave to a hobbled Hill for a 40-yard gain. The second came on fourth-and-3 at the Ravens 5, when Mahomes threw his dump-off to Williams for the tying touchdown.

As the Ravens tried to get into range for kicker Justin Tucker, Houston strip-sacked Jackson to give KC the ball. Butker proceeded to miss his second field goal of the game to force overtime.

The Chiefs at times had no problem slicing up the Ravens’ staunch defense, putting together a pair of long TD drives to take a 17-10 lead into the break. Williams capped the first with his short plunge and Travis Kelce finished the other with a nice over-the-shoulder catch.

At other times, the Ravens got enough pressure on Mahomes to make him look like a rookie.

The Chiefs, whose own defense ranks near the bottom of the league, held their own much of the game. They allowed a 75-yard drive entirely on the ground in the first half, which Kenneth Dixon finished with a 3-yard run, but otherwise kept Jackson and Co. from making big plays.

The Chiefs still led in the third quarter when Mahomes’ throw into triple coverage was predictably intercepted. Baltimore marched to the Chiefs 10 before facing fourth-and-2. Coach John Harbaugh came up aces when he gambled by having Jackson throw to the end zone. Third-string tight end Maxx Williams caught the TD pass to knot the game 17-17.

It wasn’t the last time the game would be tied.

TWEET TROUBLE

In a statement before the game, the Ravens condemned racist and homophobic tweets made by FB-DL Patrick Ricard six years ago as “totally unacceptable.” Ricard, who was a healthy scratch, has appeared in 10 games with four tackles on defense and 90 snaps on offense.

INJURIES

Ravens: Flacco (hip) and SS Tony Jefferson (ankle) were inactive for the game.

Chiefs: RB Spencer Ware left late in the first half after FS Eric Weddle forced him out of bounds and he landed hard on his right shoulder. He returned after halftime. … Hill (heel) also left late in the half before returning. … WR Sammy Watkins (foot) and SS Eric Berry (heel) were inactive.

UP NEXT

Ravens: Return home to face the Buccaneers next Sunday.

Chiefs: Play the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.