Barton’s Neres named to first team NJCAA

bartonsports.com – Rayssa Neres of the Barton Community College women’s soccer team has been named a first team All-America selection as chosen by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Women’s Soccer Committee.

Rattling the nets a nation’s third best 42 times in accumulating 101 points, Neres led the No. 20 ranked Cougars to its first conference title since 2008 as the season ended in the Plains District semifinals with a 15-4-1 record.

Neres becomes the second first team and just the third women’s player in program history to earn All-America status following the 2009 first team performance from Shala Giardini and the second team selection of hometown product Yesenia Garcia in the 2008 season.

The Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, freshman earned four conference weekly awards in also being selected the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) Offensive Player of the Year and first team member of the All-Region VI squad.

Etching her name in the program history book, Neres’ single season performance trailed only Giardini’s 59 goals and 125 points from the 2009 season while also dishing out a program sixth best 17 assists during the year. On the career chart with a sophomore season still available, Neres stands fourth in goals scored, seventh in assists, and sixth in the most points scored category.

Making her collegiate debut with a two goal effort August 25, Neres chalked up six hat-trick performances throughout the season with the first coming in her fifth game and the last coming in the regular season finale. Neres also had two games of four and five goals, accounting for ten and twelve points respectively, to place 12th and 4th on the most points scored in a Lady Cougar single game performance.

Previous Barton NJCAA All-America Selections:

1st Team

2018 – Rayssa Neres (Forward)

2009 – Shala Giardini (Forward)

2nd Team

2008 – Yesenia Garcia (Forward)