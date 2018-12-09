Barton County woman formally charged in Reno County drug case

RENO COUNTY — One of two people arrested for drug distribution charges on Nov. 29 has returned to court for the formal reading of charges.

Twenty-seven-year-old Lacy Glenn and 42-year-old Jamie Bahr are both facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone and clonazepam with intent to distribute. Other charges include conspiracy to distribute drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony theft. Bahr also faces a charge of driving while suspended.

During a court appearance Friday, Glenn again asked for a signature bond. That was quickly denied by Reno County District Judge Joe McCarville, who cited the nature of the charges. A conviction would call for presumptive prison time.