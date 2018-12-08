Sunday Weather

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West northwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Thursday
A chance of snow before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 43.