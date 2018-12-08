Sunday Weather

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West northwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday A chance of snow before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 43.