KU Med trying to win over rural outreach facilities like Great Bend

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters was invited to participate in a program called, “Experience The University of Kansas Health System.” Peters prefaced her recap of the experience by saying she does not enjoy hospitals and is not a fan of needles. With that said, she stated the experience was one the coolest things she has done in her career.

Peters was able to shadow many hospital staff members to see how they operate and also hear from administration.

Peters left feeling assured that The University of Kansas Health System (KU Med) is wanting to succeed in their outreach facilities like Great Bend.

Jan Peters Audio

KU Med completed the purchase of Great Bend Regional Hospital on August 1st. The Great Bend Campus is now part of KU Med that includes St. Rose Medical Pavilion in Great Bend and Pawnee Valley Campus in Larned.