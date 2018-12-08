Kansas woman dies after SUV hits concrete KDOT drain

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 6a.m. Saturday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara driven by Mareco Donzell

Bonds, 47, Wichita, was northbound on Interstate 235 exiting to Central. The vehicle left the roadway, entered the east ditch and struck a concrete KDOT drain.

Bonds and a passenger in the Suzuki Kelsey Claire Louise Hanna, 24, Newton, were transported to St. Francis where Hanna died. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.