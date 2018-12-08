Kansas woman admits role in murder conspiracy

JUNCTION CITY – A Kansas woman Friday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and a related drug crime, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Amanda Lynn Edison, 34, Junction City, pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree and one count of conspiracy to possess marijuana with the intent to distribute. The crimes occurred between May and August.

Judge Steven L. Hornbaker accepted the pleas in Geary County District Court today. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Junction City Police Department and the Grandview Plaza Police Department. Assistant Attorneys General Lyndzie Carter and Michael Serra of Schmidt’s office are prosecuting the case.